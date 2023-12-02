Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 618.12 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 2,180.44%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Recommended Stories

