Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 854 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average is $95.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

