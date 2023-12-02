Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $298,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,244,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $111,136,000 after purchasing an additional 164,533 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 269,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DIS opened at $92.55 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

