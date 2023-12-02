Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $207,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after purchasing an additional 814,295 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.8 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $142.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.50%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.