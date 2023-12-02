Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) EVP Harri U. Kulovaara Sells 24,707 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $110.73 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

