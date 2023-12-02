Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,243,483 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

