Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.08% of Copa worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Copa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 19,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Copa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Copa by 54.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Copa Trading Up 1.5 %

CPA stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.74. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.