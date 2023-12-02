Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $50.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

