Ossiam Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.47. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

