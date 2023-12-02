Ossiam Has $898,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,979 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $252.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average of $264.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

