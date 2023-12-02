Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Copart were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,704,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Copart by 31.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,138,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,801,000 after acquiring an additional 269,017 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $50.13 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

