Ossiam Grows Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Ossiam lifted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Aramark were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Aramark by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Aramark by 7.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 10.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Aramark Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $28.29 on Friday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

