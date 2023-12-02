Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Natixis lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 351.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 39.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $482.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

