Ossiam Increases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 508.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after buying an additional 583,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 428,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 281.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 273,511 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $138.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $152.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

