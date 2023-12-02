Ossiam Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in McKesson were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

McKesson Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $464.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.75. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

