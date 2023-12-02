Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Lifted by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,198,000 after acquiring an additional 522,041 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Aptiv by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $583,947,000 after acquiring an additional 120,302 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,641 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of APTV opened at $84.01 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

