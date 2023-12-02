Natixis Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in MSCI were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in MSCI by 19,390.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after purchasing an additional 860,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in MSCI by 1,373.2% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,289,000 after purchasing an additional 318,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MSCI by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $527.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $507.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.66. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays cut their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

