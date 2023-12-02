Cibc World Market Inc. Has $4.52 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

