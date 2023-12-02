Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 578 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

