Cibc World Market Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of monday.com worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after buying an additional 1,332,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 577.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after buying an additional 649,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 11,795.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 437,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,498,000 after buying an additional 434,298 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,095,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in monday.com by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDY stock opened at $176.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.10. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.72 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $211.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.69.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

