Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 30,419 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,001 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,419 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.