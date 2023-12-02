Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stake Increased by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 235.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.18% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 179.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 995,136 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,759,000 after acquiring an additional 736,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after acquiring an additional 647,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,237,000 after acquiring an additional 551,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 111.2% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,818 shares of company stock valued at $124,455. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

See Also

