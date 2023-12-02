Cibc World Market Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average of $125.79.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

