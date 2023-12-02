Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Leslie W. Kreis Sells 145,348 Shares

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $499,997.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lantern Pharma Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN opened at $3.74 on Friday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

