Cibc World Market Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in POSCO by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Stock Up 0.2 %

PKX opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.30. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $133.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

