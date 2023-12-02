Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 17,030 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $95,729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052,082 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $46.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.