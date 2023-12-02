Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 6,396 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 16,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

A opened at $128.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on A

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.