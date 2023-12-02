Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 55 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,297 shares of company stock worth $4,651,579. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $832.00.

Equinix Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $824.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $640.92 and a 52 week high of $824.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $748.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $761.01.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

