Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Leslie W. Kreis Sells 145,348 Shares

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $499,997.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Lantern Pharma Price Performance
LTRN stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.20.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
