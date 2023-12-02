Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 319.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,349 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 9.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 107,089 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 77,840 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ENI Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE E opened at $32.96 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. ENI had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $24.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4862 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

