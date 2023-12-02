Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,829 shares of company stock worth $914,671. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $540.58 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $540.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.78 and a 200 day moving average of $486.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.