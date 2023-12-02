Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after purchasing an additional 162,391 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 29,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation
In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $451,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.2 %
ROK stock opened at $281.47 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $248.71 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.37 and a 200-day moving average of $295.88.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.
Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.
Rockwell Automation Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
