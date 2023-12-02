Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong Sells 10,000 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,200,000 after buying an additional 697,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after buying an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,783,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 102.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 292,151 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

See Also

