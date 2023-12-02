Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,367,000 after purchasing an additional 197,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after buying an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

