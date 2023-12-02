Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 60,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Photon Control Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.
About Photon Control
Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Photon Control
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Photon Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.