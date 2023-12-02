China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Short Interest Up 47.3% in November

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,525,300 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 1,035,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

China MeiDong Auto Stock Performance

CMEIF stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08. China MeiDong Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

China MeiDong Auto Company Profile

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

