Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Up 48.0% in November

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.