Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$308.04 million for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

RSI opened at C$5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$6.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$571.74 million, a PE ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.00.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

