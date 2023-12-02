Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Rises By 48.3%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the October 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.4 %

CAT opened at $256.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.78.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.80.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.