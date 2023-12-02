Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading Down 1.6%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 84.60 ($1.07). Approximately 327,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 218,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.09).

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £492.52 million, a PE ratio of 4,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a GBX 2.91 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bakkavor Group

About Bakkavor Group

In other Bakkavor Group news, insider Simon Burke acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £14,700 ($18,567.64). Insiders own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.