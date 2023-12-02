Short Interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Expands By 46.8%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,980,000 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the October 31st total of 8,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

CPG stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -24.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,996,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022,676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,889,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 239,956 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

