Dipender Saluja Sells 119,001 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,074,888 shares in the company, valued at $61,154,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 574.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,214,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,731,000 after buying an additional 468,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,690,000 after buying an additional 866,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after buying an additional 1,341,811 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.