Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

