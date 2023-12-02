Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Deutsche Post Stock Performance
Deutsche Post stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $51.83.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Post
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.