ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 19,348 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $742,189.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,135,698 shares in the company, valued at $81,925,375.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,533 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $1,049,729.07.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,893 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $175,903.35.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 59,909 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.47 per share, with a total value of $2,124,972.23.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,103 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $332,350.53.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,613 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $132,163.54.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 518 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $17,725.96.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,764 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.08 per share, with a total value of $503,157.12.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $1,519,929.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $494,378.39.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,772 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $1,067,172.96.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

Shares of CEM stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $2,483,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

