Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Trading 25.3% Higher

Next 15 Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.
Next 15 Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.
About Next 15 Group
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
