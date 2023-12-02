Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 25,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 24,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Life Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Life Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. Life Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

