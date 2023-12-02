Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52). 1,071,103 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 482,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.43).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Equals Group from GBX 164 ($2.07) to GBX 176 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The company has a market capitalization of £213.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,875.00 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Equals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account transfers, card products, and current accounts; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporates and financial institutions with complex payments needs; FairFX, a travel card and international payment product covering the needs of high-net-worth individuals, international holidaymakers, and their families; CardOneMoney that allows small business and individuals to run their payments, direct debits, and cards through their account; Roqqett, an open-banking platform; and Equals Connect, a white label platform serving smaller FX providers.

