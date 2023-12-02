CIIG Merger (OTCMKTS:CIICU) Trading Down 5.1%

CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $27.99. 5,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

CIIG Merger Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99.

CIIG Merger Company Profile

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

