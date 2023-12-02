First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 695,212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 472,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.22.

About First Mining Gold

(Get Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.