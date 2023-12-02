Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Great Wall Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

